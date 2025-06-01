Rutgers Scarlet Knights Add 2026 Three-Star QB Xavier Stearn
It was a busy weekend for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights as many top targets were on campus for visits.
This included three-star quarterback Xavier Stearn. Just three weeks after being offered, Stearn committed to Rutgers and head coach Greg Schiano during his visit to campus.
Stearn held a total of 16 offers from the likes of UConn, Penn, Delaware, Cornell, and Bryant. He is currently ranked as the No. 33 player in Pennsylvania and 51st quarterback in the nation, according to 247Sports.
The 6'5, 200-pound QB from Philadelphia spoke with Richie O'Leary of The Knight Report after recently working out in front of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and the Rutgers coaches.
"Coach Ciarrocca and I had an on and off the field relationship for about a year now. He came and watched me last summer and then returned this past week. Last Saturday he called me and set up a call with coach Schiano. Later that evening on the phone with coach Schiano, we had a great conversation and he offered me," Stearn said.
The quarterback position has seen some change in depth. Athan Kaliakmanis returns as th starter for the second consecutive year but will feature a new backup in AJ Surace. Ajani Sheppard decided to transfer this offseason and find a new home, which will be Washington State next season.
Teams look to add at least one quarterback in each recruiting cycle. Schiano has found his first one in 2026 with Stearn making his decision official.