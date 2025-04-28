Rutgers Scarlet Knights Add Depth To Secondary With Transfer Safety
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights continue to add depth in the transfer portal. This time, it is in the secondary.
Head coach Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights have landed Mercer transfer safety Chris Joines. The news was announced on Monday after Joines made a visit to campus over the weekend.
Joines comes to Rutgers with two years of eligibility remaining. He came the third transfer of the weekend as Rutgers also landed Kent State defensive tackle Oliver Billotte and LIU offensive lineman Moshood Giwa.
Joines will make a big jump into the Big Ten this season but over the years, he has taken on SEC competition while at Mercer. The Bears have faced a team from the SEC in each of the last three years. This stretch began with Auburn in 2022, a game in which Joines came away with an interception. Mercer took on Ole Miss and Alabama over the last two years.
The transfer safety played in all 14 games for Mercer last season. He finished with 61 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble. The Bears finished 11-3 and made a run to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs. This came after a Southern Conference championship.
Joines looks to be next in line of a long list of players in the secondary that have developed into quality options at Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights dealt with injuries all over the field last year and it is clear that adding more depth has been a major priority.