Rutgers Scarlet Knights Add LB Following Quick Recruiting Process
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have seen some movement in the middle of the defense.
Rutgers has added another linebacker after losing Adam Shaw earlier in the week.
Over the weekend, Connecticut linebacker Tanner Raymond was on campus for an official visit and announced his commitment to head coach Greg Schiano.
The Scarlet Knights once again have three linebackers in the 2026 class following Shaw's decommitment. Raymond now joins Joey Kopec and Justin Edwards as linebacker commits.
Raymond did not waste time in choosing his destination. He held seven offers with five at the FCS level. James Madison offered the three-star linebacker on Thursday before Rutgers sent one over heading into the weekend.
Raymond comes from a strong program at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallington, CT. He doubles as a tight end on the offensive line of the ball but projects as a linebacker in the Big Ten. Raymond brings great versatility to the roster and the coaching staff will be able to use him in many ways.
The Scarlet Knights took a step back defensively last season. This came after it has turned into a strength for the team in recent years. Schaino is looking to keep that reputation in good standing moving forward. Robb Smith returns to Rutgers for his third stint to work as co-defensive coordinator with Zach Sparber.
The Scarlet Knights will begin the season on Aug. 28 against Ohio. It will mark the second straight year Rutgers will begin the season on a Thursday night.