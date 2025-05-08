Rutgers Scarlet Knights Add Potential Replacement Along the Offensive Line
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have once again went to the FCS level to add a player that could make a major impact.
On Wednesday, it was announced that the Scarlet Knights have signed Lafayette transfer Ryder Langsdale. He will come to Piscataway with one year of eligibility remaining.
Langsdale built a reputation as a strong pass protector for Lafayette over the course of his career.
In the last three years, Langsdale has started 35 games at left tackle, playing a total of 2,224 snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, Langsdale has allowed just three sacks in 1,084 pass-blocking snaps. Last season, he did not give up a sack and allowed just 12 pressures.
Hollin Pierce acted as the anchor at left tackle for Rutgers for the last three years. With Pierce moving onto the NFL, it left a hole at one of the most important positions on the field. The 6-foot-7 Langsdale will immediately become a contender to take over to protect the blindside of Athan Kaliakmanis.
Both Tyler Needham and Taj White figure to be candidates for starting roles along the offensive line. Needham has played right tackle for much of his career with Rutgers. There is a chance he moves from the right side to the left but this addition could keep him where he is most comfortable.
The addition of Langsdale comes after Rutgers got commitments from Illinois' Zach Aamland and LIU's Moshood Giwa.
Last year, it was Dymere Miller coming in from Monmouoth. This year, the Lafayette left tackle could be a game changer for Rutgers.