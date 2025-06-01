Rutgers Scarlet Knights Add to 2026 OL with Latest Commit
The offensive line has become a strength for Rutgers in recent years and head coach Greg Schiano wants to make sure it stays that way.
The Scarlet Knights continue to bolster their front as three-star lineman Logan Anthony committed on Sunday.
Anthony chose the Scarlet Knights over Virginia Tech, Temple, Florida Atlantic, Kent State, and Cornell, among others. He shared with Scarlet Nation that his top schools were Rutgers and West Virginia before making his decision.
"I chose Rutgers because of the people and the resources," Anthony told Scarlet Nation after his decision was made. "The people are awesome and very genuine. They work hard and stay in their own lane until it's game time. That fits me. Being committed is awesome. I'm ready to start working out really hard. Education is a key piece for me. Rutgers is a top 50 university, so the education is truly unmatched."
The Scarlet Knights now have the 20th-ranked recruting class in the nation, according to247Sports.
The 6-foot-4 tackle becomes the sixth offensive lineman that Schiano has brought in. He joins fellow three stars Jared Smith, Tyler Duell, Tyrell Simpson, and Cameron Greene.
Along with the work in recruiting, Rutgers has also been aggressive in adding help up front in the transfer portal.
Lafayette's Ryder Langsdale comes in as a major contender to compete for the left tackle spot left by Hollin Pierce. Illinois' Zachary Aamland and Colorado's Hank Zilinskas also came over this offseason. Justin Cesaire was the latest to commit while long snapper Caleb Johnston comes in as a specialist.