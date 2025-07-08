Rutgers Scarlet Knights Add Two Non-Conference Opponents for 2025-26
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights continue to add to the 2025-26 non-conference schedule.
On Tuesday, Rutgers added Rider and Delaware State to its slate of non-conference games, according to NJ Advance Media. The Scarlet Knights have now filled 10 of 11 non-conference slots for the upcoming season.
On July 1, Rutgers received its opponents for the 2025 players Era Festival in Las Vegas. Rutgers will take on Tennessee on Monday, Nov. 24 followed by a rematch with Notre Dame on Tuesday, Nov. 25. Both games are scheduled to begin at 10am PT.
This adds to Rutgers' non-conference schedule to begin the 2025-26 season. The Scarlet Knights will also take on Maine, Lehigh, American, and Penn at Jersey Mike's Arena. Rutgers will hit the road for Las Vegas for this festival along with a trip to take on Seton Hall in Newark.
There are currently six opponents with set dates and times:
- Wednesday, 11/5: Rider
- Monday, 11/10: Maine
- Friday, 11/14: Lehigh
- Tuesday, 11/18: American
- Saturday, 12/20: Penn
- Monday, 12/29: Delaware State
The Scarlet Knights will be looking to avoid a disappointing non-conference loss, which has plagued them in the past. Last season, Rutgers fell to Kennessaw State early in the season, sparking the overall downfall.
Rutgers is looking to rebound from a disappointing 15-17 season in 2024-25. The Scarlet Knights missed out on the NCAA Tournament after bringing in its highest-rated recruiting class in program history.