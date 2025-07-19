Rutgers Scarlet Knights Among Intriguing Teams to Rebuild in New Video Game
EA Sports brought back the colege football video games last year.
While College Football 26 is the second rendition during the return, there is still plenty of excitement to see the new additions to the game.
Dynasty mode remains one of the most popular aspects of the game. Fans are able to take over their favorite teams and run the program from the top.
While it might be easy to take over a team like Alabama or Ohio State, there are other options as well to challenge yourself.
Enter the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Rutgers was recently included on a list of intriguing teams to take over and turn into a winner in the game. Others Big Ten teams featured are USC, Iowa, Purdue, UCLA, and Indiana.
"By default, Rutgers is as solid as one can be with 81 ratings across the board. They also have DT Sheffield, an incredibly talented wide receiver with incredible athleticism and fundamentals. Eric O’Neil and Bradley Weaver are both elite edge rushers as well."- Christian Smith, Operation Sports
Rutgers returns an interesting group this season. There is a lot of production on both sides of the ball, highlighted by the offense.
Athan Kaliakmanis returns for his second year as the starter in Piscataway. He will work behind an offensive line that returns four starters as well.
Rutgers hit the transfer portal hard and landed players that will make an impact right away, including D.T. Sheffield and Eric O'Neill.
It is an experienced group for Rutgers this season. If you want a challenge in the game, take over the Scarlet Knights and get to work.