Rutgers Scarlet Knights Among Most Traveled Big Ten Teams in 2025
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are preparing for a difficult run in the Big Ten this season.
After a lighter schedule in 2024 without the major powers in the conference, Rutgers will face many elite teams this season.
Along with a difficult run of teams within the Big Ten, Rutgers will also have to deal with plenty of travel within the newly-expanded conference.
According to the Big Ten Huddle, Rutgers will have the fifth-highest amount of travel in terms of miles in the Big Ten -- and first among teams on the East coast.
Rutgers will travel 5,230 miles this season. This is nearly 1,000 miles more than Michigan, who comes in sixth.
The Scarlet Knights are behind only Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington. This group of four became the new additions to the Big Ten as it expanded West.
Rutgers will begin the season with four consecutive home games before back-to-back on the road. The Scarlet Knights will open road play against Minnesota before heading out West to take on Washington.
Other road games include Purdue, Illinois, and Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights will end the season with a battle with Penn State.
The Scarlet Knights are looking to qualify for bowl season for the third consecutive year. This would be just the third time in program history that this happened.
Rutgers let a double-digit lead slip away against Kansas State in the Rate Bowl last year. This came after a victory against Miami in the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl.