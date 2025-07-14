Rutgers Scarlet Knights Baseball Commit Selected by Local Team in 2025 MLB Draft
The 2025 MLB Draft began on Sunday night with the first rounds of action.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have seen multiple players go off the board as the draft has gone on. This now includes commit Anthony Frobose.
On Monday, the New York Mets selected the Rutgers commit with the 283rd overall pick in the ninth round of the draft. Frobose committed to Rutgers prior to his junior year as a two-way player — excelling both on the mound and at shortstop.
The value in slot No. 283 is $196,800.
In his final season at Lakeland High School, he led his team in both batting average (.357) and ERA (2.58). He finished with two home runs and an OPS of 1.182 at the plate while striking out 41 and walking seven in five starts on the mound.
Frobose is currently ranked as the No. 14 overall player in New York and No. 4 shortstop, according to Prep Baseball.
Along with the selection of Frobose, Rutgers has also had multiple selections in the draft for the fourth consecutive year. During that stretch, head coach Steve Owens has seen 11 players selected.
Trevor Cohen was selected by the San Francisco Giants with the 85th overall pick in the third round on Sunday night. Cohen led the Big Ten in 2025 with a .467 average in conference play.
On Monday, the Cincinnati Reds drafted Ty Doucette in the 10th round, pick No. 294. Doucette became the eighth Scarlet Knight all-time to be selected by the Reds.