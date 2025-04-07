Rutgers Scarlet Knights Bring in Intriguing Piece in Transfer Portal
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are officially on the board in the transfer portal.
On Monday, George Washington transfer forward announced his commitment to Rutgers. He will come to Piscataway with two years of eligibility remaining.
Buchanan burst onto the scene at George Washington as a freshman during the 2023-24 season. He was second on the team with 15.6 points per game and added 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Buchanan shot 54.6% from the field, which was among the leaders in the A-10.
This season, Buchanan's numbers were down a bit. He put up 10.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 45.5% from the field.
The three-star recruit from Washington, D.C. was recruited by the Scarlet Knights out of high school but decided to commit to George Washington. The Scarlet Knights took advantage of a second run at Buchanan in the transfer portal.
Buchanan comes to Rutgers as the first recruit out of the transfer portal. The Scarlet Knights lost Lathan Somerville (Washington), as well as Jordan Derkack and Jeremiah Williams. Rutgers will also lose Dylan Harper, who recently declared for the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Scarlet Knights are coming off a disappointing season where it missed out on the NCAA Tournament once again. The arrival of Harper and Ace Bailey gave fans hope that Rutgers would have a special season but it turned out to be quite the opposite. Now, head coach Steve Pikiell has to rebuild a roster that still has six six scholarships open for the 2025-26 season.