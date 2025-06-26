Rutgers Scarlet Knights Co-Defensive Coordinator Salaries Have Been Released
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights filled a void at defensive coordinator with two familiar faces.
Robb Smith returned to Piscataway and will work with Zach Sparber as co-DCs during the 2025 season. The duo comes in to replace Joe Harasymiak, who departed to become the head coach at UMass.
On Thursday, NJ Advance Media learned of the salaries for the new assistants via an open public records request.
Smith agreed to a two-year deal to return to Rutgers. He will earn $750,000 this season and $800,000 next year. Smith will make the defensive play calls this season.
Sparber will serve as linebackers coach as well as working with Smith as a coordinator. He will be paid $700,000 this season in the first of a three-year deal. This will go up to $750,000 next season and $800,000 during the 2027 season.
Both coaches would owe a buyout equal to 50% of their salary if they end their deal after Sept. 1, 2025. Rutgers would waive this buyout if either gets a head coaching job at the FBS or NFL level.
Along with his time at Rutgers, Smith spent time as the linebackers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013 under Schiano. He previously served as an analyst for Penn State last season.
Sparber was brought in from James Madison. Smith and Sparber spent time together on Duke's defensive staff in 2022.
“It’s been really rewarding for me to watch Zach’s development," Smith said. "He’s a guy that fits perfectly with us here at Rutgers. Zack’s a big piece of that as is the rest of the staff.”