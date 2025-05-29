Rutgers Scarlet Knights Conference Opener Moved, Other Kickoff Times Announced
There has been many changes made to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football schedule in recent years.
On Thursday, the Big Ten announced more kickoff times for the 2025 season along with a new date for the conference opener.
Rutgers will open Big Ten play against Iowa at SHI Stadium on Friday, Sept. 19. This game will be televised on FOX. It marks the second straight year that Greg Schiano will lead his Scarlet Knights into the gauntlet of a Big Ten schedule on a Friday night.
In 2024, Rutgers defeated Washington in a primetime game on Friday night. There were times announced for six other games as well.
The Scarlet Knights went onto finish with a record of 7-5 during the regular season. Rutgers earned a spot in bowl season for the second consecutive year. The team came out strong against Kansas State in the Rate Bowl but fell in the second half to let a double-digit lead get away.
Along with the time of the Big Ten opener, the full slate of non-conference games received times. Rutgers will take on the Huskies on a Friday night once again. This time, it will take place in Seattle.
Rutegrs Football Start Times
- Thursday, Aug. 28: vs. Ohio, 6pm, BTN
- Saturday, Sept. 6: vs. Miami (Ohio), 3:30pm
- Saturday, Sept. 13: vs. Norfolk State, 3:30pm, BTN
- Friday, Sept. 19: vs. Iowa, 8pm, FOX
- Friday, Oct. 10: at Washington, 9pm, FS1
- Saturday, Oct. 18: vs. Oregon, 6:30pm or 7pm
- Saturday, Oct. 25: at Purdue, 12pm