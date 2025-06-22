Rutgers Scarlet Knights Coveted 2026 LB Flips to Miami
Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano has worked to solidify the middle of the defense and just lost a coveted recruit in the 2026 class.
On Saturday, On3 reported that three-star linebacker Justin Edwards flipped his commitment from Rutgers to Miami.
Edwards originally committed to Rutgers on June 8 following an official visit to the campus. The Hurricanes continued to recruit Edwards hard and it eventually ended with him flipping his commitment.
"I love the environment and culture," Edwards told On3. "I was a great fit for it. I was around guys that I'm always going to be around - Florida guys. I love that they come together and make a good, strong team."
Edwards informed the Miami coaching staff on Tuesday that he was going to commit. He will likely be shutting down his recruitment following this decision.
Edwards is now the second linebacker in the 2026 class to flip his decision. Last week, Adam Shaw decided to decommit from the Scarlet Knights and join Michigan State.
Rutgers now has two linebackers in the class in Tanner Raymond and Joey Kopec.
The Scarlet Knights took a step back defensively last season. This came after it has turned into a strength for the team in recent years. Schaino is looking to keep that reputation in good standing moving forward. Robb Smith returns to Rutgers for his third stint to work as co-defensive coordinator with Zach Sparber.
The Scarlet Knights will begin the season on Aug. 28 against Ohio. It will mark the second straight year Rutgers will begin the season on a Thursday night.