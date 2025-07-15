Rutgers Scarlet Knights Credited with Having "Sneaky" Offensive Line in Big Ten
When head coach Greg Schiano returned to Piscataway, the offensive line was a major problem.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights struggled up front early in Schiano's second tenure but the tone has changed in recent years.
This season, Rutgers will return an experienced like to protect second-year quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis. So, where does that land the unit in the Big Ten?
Badgers Wire continues its position rankings ahead of the 2025 season. The offensive line rankings in the conference were shared recently and Rutgers came in at No. 11.
While the ranking might not be as high as it could be, the Scarlet Knights were credited with having a "sneaky-strong" line.
"Rutgers could be sneaky-strong along the offensive line this season. The program returns a veteran group of three seniors and two juniors. The team did lose standout left tackle Hollin Pierce after the 2024 season, which makes that position a question. Needham, Rutgers' starting right tackle in 2024, will likely fill the vacancy."- Ben Kenney, Badgers Wire
Rutgers returns a group of five upperclassmen that have experience along the line in recent years. Hollin Pierce remains the biggest loss after being an anchor on the left side for three years.
Tyler Needham is an option to take over at left tackle after starting the 2024 season on the right side.
The offense lost Pierce along with its biggest weapon in Kyle Monangai. There will be an adjustment up front but Rutgers remains strong in the trenches and this goes a long way in the Big Ten.