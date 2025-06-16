Rutgers Scarlet Knights Defensive Target Lands in SEC
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have been aggressive in adding defensive prospects in the 2026 class.
Rutgers was named a finalist for four-star safety Messiah Tilson. He announced his decision from his high school on Monday afternoon and decided to head to the SEC.
In front of a crowd at Guilford High School, Tilson announced his commitment to Kentucky. The four-star defensive back chose the Wildcats over Rutgers, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. The odds were in favor of the Big Ten but Tilson decided to head down South.
Tilson is currently ranked as the No. 8 player in Illinois and 26th safety in the nation, according to 247Sports.
Rutgers has been linked to Kentucky recently. Athan Kaliakmanis was named the starter ahead of the 2024 season. This allowed Gavin Wimsatt time to enter the transfer portal and find his new home. The Kentucky product went back home to play for the Wildcats. Wimsatt has since transferred to Jacksonville State.
Rutgers has been heavy on defense and offensive line in the 2026 class, which is among the 10 best nationally.
The Scarlet Knights missed out on Tilson but have already seen four safeties commit -- Sebastian Cruz, Rihyael Kelley, Chris Hewitt Jr., and Justin Edwards.
The Scarlet Knights took a step back defensively last season. This came after it has turned into a strength for the team in recent years. Schaino is looking to keep that reputation in good standing moving forward. Robb Smith returns to Rutgers for his third stint to work as co-defensive coordinator with Zach Sparber.
The Scarlet Knights will begin the season on Aug. 28 against Ohio. It will mark the second straight year Rutgers will begin the season on a Thursday night.