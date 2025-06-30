Rutgers Scarlet Knights End With Disappointing Directors' Cup Finish
It was a highly-anticipated athletic year for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
On the football field, Rutgers returned an abundance of experience while Men's Basketball welcomed its top recruiting class of all-time.
In the end, it was a disappointing season that saw the Scarlet Knights fall down the Directors' Cup standings.
The final standings for the 2025 Directors' Cup were released on Monday. The award is measured by the success of athletics within each school and is based on a points system in NCAA championship events for all sports.
The Scarlet Knights came in at No. 80, which was last among Big Ten schools. In 2022, Rutgers earned its highest finiah a No. 48 before falling to 130th in 2023. Last season, the Scarlet Knights finished 66th before falling once again this year.
Texas won the competition for the fourth time in the last five years. USC finished as the runner-up and the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten. The conference also featured UCLA (5th), Ohio State (8th), and Penn State (16th) in the Top 20.
Head coach Greg Schiano led Rutgers back to bowl season with a 7-5 regular season. The Scarelt Knights ended the season with a loss to Kansas State in the Rate Bowl. Men's Basketball was a major disappointment with a 15-17 record, missing out on the NCAA Tournament despite having two players selected in the top five of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Rutgers continues to be searching for the next Athletic Director. When a new one is hired, the candidate will have plenty of work to do.