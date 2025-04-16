Rutgers Scarlet Knights Excited About Second-Year Wide Receiver
Ben Black spent his freshman year learning the game at the Big Ten level. Now, the second-year receiver is ready to make an impact and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are very excited about his potential.
“We have high expectations for Ben," head coach Greg Schiano said during his press conference on Saturday.
Black brings great speed and athleticism to the wide receiver room. At 6-feet, Black has the skillset to fill a role left by Dymere Miller last season.
Black finished with 12 catches for 157 yards and one touchdown as a freshman. He appeared in all 13 games last season. In a limited role in year one, Black was able to show what he can do.
“He is a really talented athlete, can really run," Schiano said. "I think he’s getting better and better. He’s got some really good guys in his room to help him. I see improvement in Ben. Again, that second cycle through for him has been huge.”
The wide receiver position is one that has not been a strength over the years. That might change in 2025 as Rutgers welcomes back players like Ian Strong and KJ Duff, along with Black. The Scarlet Knights also hit the transfer portal to replace Miller.
Rutgers brought in North Texas transfer DT Sheffield this offseason. He finished with 822 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 66 catches last season.
Rutgers will enter the fall with Athan Kaliakmanis under center for the second consecutive year. He will have weapons to work with and that includes Black.