Rutgers Scarlet Knights Fall in National Rankings Thanks to Difficult Schedule
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will enter the 2025 season with n experienced and talented roster from top to bottom.
In recent rankings, Rutgers has been picked near the bottom of the Big Ten and has slipped in national rankings as well.
The Scarlet Knights won four conference games last season and return starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis. Rutgers did not face the premiere programs in the conference last season but that will not be the case in 2025.
Head coach Greg Schiano will lead the team into a gauntlet that is among the most difficult in the nation. Because of this, Lindy's has Rutgers ranked No. 78 in the nation, via NJ.com.
"There is more talent at any point during Schiano's return and the Scarlet Knights are coming off winning four Big Ten games for the first time since joining the league," the publication wrote.
The Scarlet Knights brought in impact transfers, such as Eric O'Neil and D.T. Sheffield. The offense will be without Kyle Monangai and brought in C.J. Campbell to help make up for the loss.
Rutgers will be tasked with Oregon early in the season before ending with back-to-back games against Ohio State and Penn State. This brings some difficulties as Rutgers looks to qualify for bowl season for the third consecutive year.
"Breaking the seven-win mark in 2025 would be monumental given the schedule," the publication wrote. "After missing all three in 2024, the Scarlet Knights host Oregon in October and finih the regular season at Ohio State and at home against Penn State."