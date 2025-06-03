Rutgers Scarlet Knights Flip Commitment from Multi-Faceted Weapon
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have stayed hot on the recruiting trail even after the weekend has ended.
On Monday, three-star Rinaldo Callaway III announced via social media that he has committed to Rutgers. Callaway has previously committed to South Florida but flipped following a visit to Piscataway over the weekend.
Callaway is now the 16th commit for head coach Greg Schiano in the 2026 class.
Callaway originally committed to South Florida over the likes of Wake Forest, Kentucky, Liberty, Georgia Tech, and more. According to 247Sports, Callaway is the 95th overall player in Georgia and 76th edge rusher nationally.
Callaway is listed as an athlete because of his ability to play both defensive end and tight end.
At 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, Callaway has a chance to contribute defensively for Rutgers. During his junior year, Callaway finished with 100 tackles and 11.5 sacks. He doubled as a tight end, catching three touchdowns.
The tight end position is one that was dormant in recent years for Rutgers before Kenny Fletcher made the move from defensive end. Fletcher logged 20 catches last season before suffering an injury. Before he was lost for the season, it was clear that Ciarrocca was interested in working in tight ends more into the mix.
Three-star Brady Owens became the first tight end commit for Rutgers, he announced over the weekend. Now, depending on where Callaway plays, the Scarlet Knights have just added another. Either way, Callaway has a chance to turn into a major contributor.