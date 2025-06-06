Rutgers Scarlet Knights Flip Michigan RB During Visit
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights hosted Michael Dukes for a visit this weekend and it had a major impact on the Detroit running back.
While on campus, Dukes, who previously committed to Toledo, switched his verbal to Rutgers.
Dukes is now the 18th player to join the 2026 class for the Scarlet Knights, which is now ranked inside the top 10 nationally.
The three-star running back is ranked as the 26th overall player in Michigan and 89th nationally at his position, according to 247 Composite. Dukes held offers from Bowling Green, Colorado State, Kent State, UMass, and others before committing to Toledo.
Dukes was gaining attention from another Big Ten program as well once he reopened his recruitment. Michigan State was in heavy on Dukes but he decided to commit to Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights.
Dukes is the first running back to commit in the cycle. He was at the top of the list for assistant coach Damiere Shaw and they were able to get the job done once he came for a visit.
The 6-foot-2 back totaled 1,343 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns during his junior year at Martin Luther King High School in Detroit. He now joins a skill-posiiton group with wide receivers Dyzier Carter and Elias Coke to join the Scarlet Knights.
Dukes has now added to a recruiting class that is coming together quickly. He is the first prospect from Michigan, proving once again how Schiano is prioritizing all areas to find talent.