Rutgers Scarlet Knights Get Commitment from In-State Linebacker
The busy weekend on the recruiting trail poured into Sunday as head coach Greg Schiano focused his attention in-state.
Three-star New Jersey linebacker Adam Shaw announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights to end the weekend. Shaw now joins a recruiting class in 2026 that ranks in the top 20 nationally.
Shaw, who plays for Pascack Valley, was also receiving major interest from Michigan State. He chose Rutgers over the likes of Pitt, Wake Forest, Temple, UMass, and Temple as well.
Shaw is currently ranked as the 16th overall player in New Jersey and 47th linebacker nationally, according to 247Sports. He has doubled as a quarterback and has experience in the secondary as well but projects as a Big Ten linebacker.
The 6-foot-3 linebacker has displayed great speed on both sides of the ball during his high school career. The middle of the defense is an area that Schiano has prioritized at Rutgers and has now added two in the 2026 cycle. Shaw joins Ohio's Joey Kopec in the next wave at the position.
Rutgers lost a major piece in the middle when Mohamed Toure entered the transfer portal. He committed to Miami where he will reunite with former Rutgers assistant Corey Hetherman, who was named the Hurricanes defensive coordinator in January.
Toure missed the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL. This allowed young options to step up, led by DJ Djabome and his team-leading 105 tackles. The position is expected to be strong for Rutgers right away this season and Schiano is loading up for the future as well.