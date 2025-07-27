Rutgers Scarlet Knights Get Good Recruiting News on 2026 Four-Star Forward
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights remain in the mix for one of their top targets in the 2026 class.
Four-star forward Davion Adkins has included Rutgers on his final list of six schools, according to Joe Tipton of On3.
Adkins' final list includes Rutgers, Indiana, Auburn, UCLA, Houston, and Kansas. The Dallas product will visit each of his finalists, beginning with a trip to Bloomington on Sept. 13.
Adkins is one of the top player in Florida. He is currently ranked the No. 6 overall player in the state out of Prolific Prep. He is also the 37th player nationally and No. 2 center, according to 247Sports Composite.
"He's a bouncy vertical athlete and major lob threat who can rise-up for emphatic finishes," Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports wrote. "He also has soft natural touch and clear long-term shooting potential that should eventually allow him to stretch the floor both vertically and to the arc."
Rutgers' head coach Steve Pikiell hopes to keep recruiting at a high level. Last year, he brought in the program's top class in history led by Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.
It was a disappointing season for the Scarlet Knights despite having two of the top five picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Rutgers finished with a record of 15-17 and missed out on the NCAA Tournament.
Pikiell and his staff have worked to rebuild the roster after losing many pieces to the NBA and transfer portal. Adkins is an option that would go a long way to keep recruiting at a high level.