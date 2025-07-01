Rutgers Scarlet Knights Get Opponents for Players Era Festival
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will return to the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.
On Tuesday, the Scarlet Knight opponents were released and it features an ACC rematch. Michigan Athletics sent out a press release listing the schedule for the three-day festival.
Rutgers will take on Tennessee on Monday, Nov. 24 followed by a rematch with Notre Dame on Tuesday, Nov. 25. Both games are scheduled to begin at 10am PT.
The opponent for the third and final day will be determined after games from each of the first two days are complete.
Rutgers took on Notre Dame in the festival last year. The Scarlet Knights took down the Irish in overtime in what was a wild ending. This was the first time the teams met since Notre Dame eliminated Rutgers in the First Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
The Scarlet Knights will take on Tennessee for the third time in program history. Rutgers is 0-2 in previous matchups with the latest coming during the 1992-93 season.
This adds to Rutgers' non-conference schedule to begin the 2025-26 season. The Scarlet Knights will also take on Maine, Lehigh, American, and Penn at Jersey Mike's Arena. Rutgers will hit the road for Las Vegas for this festival along with a trip to take on Seton Hall in Newark.
Rutgers is looking to rebound from a disappointing 15-17 season in 2024-25. The Scarlet Knights missed out on the NCAA Tournament after bringing in its highest-rated recruiting class in program history.