Rutgers Scarlet Knights Gets Good News from Freshman Forward
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights received more good news from a young, promising guard.
Bryce Dortch announced on Monday that he will be returning to Rutgers next season. Dortch will have three years of eligibility remaining. He initially planned to redshirt last season but played in 12 games due to multiple injuries.
Dortch averaged 1.1 points and 1.1 rebounds as he played 6.4 minutes per game last season. He entered Rutgers part of a historic recruiting class that was headlined by Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. Dortch was a three-star recruit coming out of high school.
Dortch turned in his best game at Jersey Mike's Arena as he scored nine points in a win against USC.
The Scarlet Knights brought in five freshmen in last year's class and will return two. Dylan Grant previously shared that he would be returning to the Scarlet Knights.
Dylan Harper has officially declared for the 2025 NBA Draft and the same is expeted from Ace Bailey. Lathan Sommerville has committed to Washington after entering the transfer portal.
Dortch is expected to be a work-in-progress on the offensive end but has potential defensively.
"He's been high energy," head coach Steve Pikiell said of Dortch during the season. "He's a high energy guy and I'm just thankful that he was able to come in these last five, six games and really help us. He's helped us in a lot of different ways."
Dortch was thrown into action last season as Rutgers dealt with injuries to multiple players. Next year, he will take on an extended role in the rotation.