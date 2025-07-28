Rutgers Scarlet Knights Given Incredibly Positive Prediction for 2025 Season
It has been nearly two decades since the Rutgers Scarlet Knights were able to win double-digit games.
Last season, the schedule made some believe that Rutgers might flirt with this mark. Were the predictions one year too late?
Pro Football Network made one bold prediction for each Big Ten team and Rutgers was pegged as a "surprise" that could push for 10 wins.
"The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are far from a household name in college football, but look out in the 2025 season. Much like the Indiana Hoosiers, who made a surprise run to the CFP, Rutgers is a dark horse to do the same in my eyes."- Pro Football Network
Rutgers had the luxury of avoiding the top teams in the Big Ten last season. That will not be the case this year as the Scarlet Knights will take on the likes of Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State.
The official prediction is that Rutgers will "push" for double-digit wins. Does this mean eight or nine? If Rutgers loses the three games mentioned above, that is a minimum record of 9-3.
Rutgers opens the season with three non-conference games before hosting Iowa. The Scarlet Knights have swing games against Minnesota and Washington as well as a trip to Illinois in November.
The bottom line is that the road is not easy. Predicting double-digit wins is certainly bold but anything can happen.
For now, Rutgers should be focused on finding six wins on the schedule and returning to bowl season.