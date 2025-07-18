Rutgers Scarlet Knights' Greg Schiano Ranked Among Top College Football Head Coaches
Greg Schiano has enjoyed different levels of success during his time with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Schiano has improved the Rutgers' program since making his return in 2020. As he prepares for his sixth season back on the sideline in Piscataway, where does he rank among the nation's top coaches?
ESPN put together a list based on different metrics. Overall, Schiano came in at No. 21 in the nation.
Schiano finished with a 68-67 record from 2001-11 during his first stint with Rutgers. Since returning five years ago, the Scarlet Knights have gone 26-28 with three appearances in a bowl game.
When taking into account "performance versus expectation," Schiano was ranked 13th in the nation. ESPN mentioned Rutgers' 2006 season under Schiano where the team finished the season 12th in the nation and was ranked as high as No. 7.
ESPN's Bill Connelly has put together a system using his own SP+ formula to rank teams. Now, he has brought it into coaching rankings as well.
"For each year someone is a head coach, we could compare his team’s SP+ rating for that season to the school’s average from the 20 previous years," Connelly wrote.
Schiano has risen the level of Rutgers during his time on the sideline. This has been taken into account in a big way when putting together this list.
Rutgers will begin its season on Aug. 28 against Ohio. The Scarlet Knight are looking to return to bowl season for the third conecutive year.