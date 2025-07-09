Rutgers Scarlet Knights HC Greg Schiano Receives Questionable Ranking Ahead of 2025
Greg Schiano is entering his sixth season during the second stint as head coach at Rutgers.
Since his return, Schiano has improved the program and turned the team into a competitive one on the field.
The Scarlet Knights are preparing for a 2025 season where they hope to qualify for bowl season for the third consecutive year.
In a difficult Big Ten conference, Rutgers will face another gauntlet within the schedule. Many teams are led by elite head coaches as well. Where does Schiano rank heading into the season?
The Sporting News put together a complete of college football coaches across the nation. When looking at the Big Ten, Schiano came in at No. 13.
During his first stint in Piscataway, Schiano was able to turn Rutgers into an elite team in the Big East. The Scarlet Knights reached No. 7 in the AP Poll in 2006.
Rutgers moved to the Big Ten and spent time in the basement under the likes of Chris Ash. Schiano returned in 2020 to take over a team that went 3-33 in Big Ten play in the four years prior.
Since then, Rutgers has won 13 Big Ten games and has finished 7-6 in each of the last two years. Schiano led Rutgers to a win over Miami in the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl.
Rutgers will begin the 2025 season on Aug. 28 against Ohio. If Rutgers can qualify for a bowl game, it would be the third time in program history that it happened three consecutive years.