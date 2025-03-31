Rutgers Scarlet Knights Land 2026 Florida DB
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have developed many defensive backs and sent them off to the next level. Greg Schiano is hoping that he just landed the next star in the secondary.
On Saturday, three-star defenisve back Sebastian Cruz announced his commitment to Rutgers after an unofficial visit.
Cruz held offers from the likes of Iowa State, West Virginia, SMU, Army, Harvard, and Jacksonville State, among others.
Cruz has been a standout at Fleming Island High School over the course of his career. Last season, he played in 12 games and totaled 75 tackles. He doubled as a running back as well, where he logged three touchdowns. Cruz has also been effective in the kick-return game.
Cruz has experience in all three phases of the game but will enter Rutgers as a defensive back. It is also likely that Rutgers opts to use his skills on special teams as well. Cruz is a raw talent with great speed who can be developed into an elite contributor.
Rutgers now has seven commits in the Class of 2026, which now ranks 31st in the nation, according to 247Sports. Cruz is the first safety to commit in the class and joins linebacker Joey Kopec and defensive lineman Donovan Johnson on the defensive side of the ball.
The Scarlet Knights also have commitments from wide receivers Dyzier Carter and Elias Coke. Athletes Wydeek Collier and Chris Hewitt Jr. round out what has been a strong start in 2026 for Schiano and his staff.