Rutgers Scarlet Knights Land First TE in 2026 Class
A busy weekend is now complete and it was a successful one for head coach Greg Schiano and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
On Sunday, Schiano received one final commitment and it added a new position in the 2026 class.
Three-star tight end Brady Owens announced his decision to commit to Rutgers on Sunday. He is now the 15th overall recruit thathas committed to the Scarlet Knights and first tight end.
Owens chose Rutgers over the lieks of Virginia Tech, Syracuse, and Kentucky. He began a stretch of official visits this weekend when he came to Piscataway. He had future visits scheduled with Syracuse and Florida State as well before announcing his decision.
The Yorktown tight end is currently ranked as the 28th overall player in Virginia and 57th tight end nationally, according to 247Sports Composite.
The 6-foot-5 tight end brings size that can compete in the Big Ten. He is a talented blocker, which will go a long way in Kirk CIarrocca's system. The tight end position is one that was dormant in recent years for Rutgers before Kenny Fletcher made the move from defensive end.
Fletcher logged 20 catches last season before suffering an injury. Before he was lost for the season, it was clear that Ciarrocca was interested in working in tight ends more into the mix.
Owens now adds to a 2026 recruiting class that is ranked in the top 20 nationally. Schiano has recruited many areas well and brought in talent from many different states.