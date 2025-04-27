Rutgers Scarlet Knights Land Former Five-Star Recruit In Transfer Portal
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights hit the transfer portal to fill a need on the roster.
Former five-star recruit and Kansas State transfer Baye Fall has committed to Rutgers. Fall will have two years of eligibility remaining. He began his career at Arkansas before joining the Wildcats last season.
Fall, a former McDonald's All-American, played in just four games last season totaling 26 minutes. He scored 10 points on 5-for-8 from the field. At Arkansas during his freshman year, Fall played 45 minutes across nine games.
Head coach Steve Pikiell has now brought in three transfers this offseason. Fall joins NJIT guard Tariq Francis and George Washington forward Darren Buchanan.
Fall was one of the top players in the nation coming out of the 2023 class. Pikiell and the Scarlet Knights recruited Fall hard out of high school before he opted to go to the SEC. Now, Rutgers did not let a second chance go to waste.
The center position is one that haunted Rutgers last season. Cliff Omoruyi left in the transfer portal for Alabama and this left a major hole in the frontcourt. The Scarlet Knights attempted to fill the hole with true freshman Lathan Sommerville. With Sommerville leaving for Washington, Rutgers was left with an even bigger issue but the addition of Fall helps right away.
The Scarlet Knights will four slots remaining on next year's roster. Rutgers will look to bounce back from an uneven season and this move helps balance the 2025-26 roster.