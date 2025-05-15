Rutgers Scarlet Knights Land In-State OL
Three-star offensive lineman Cameron Greene did not take long to make a decision after receiving an offer from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Greene committed to Rutgers just days after getting his official offer. The 6-foot-7 tackle joins a group of nine commits in the 2026 class and is te first from New Jersey.
The St. Augustine Prep commit received offers from the likes of North Carolina, Syracus, Pitt, West Virginia, and Boston College — among others.
Greene is the fourth commit on the offensive side of the ball in the Class of 2026. He joins Donovan Johnson along the offensve line while receivers Dyzier Carter and Elias Coke previously made their decisions.
There has been plenty of movement along the offensive line this offseason. It has turned into a strength for Rutgers during Greg Schiano's second tenure. There will be some work to do for head coach Greg Schiano and company heading into the year.
"Experience is everything," Rutgers offensive line coach Pat Flaherty said last week. "The reason you come to Rutgers is to play in the Big Ten. My job as an offensive line coach is to teach them the technique. Again, the experience is always, always get."
Flaherty has been a major reason why the offensive line has taken steps over the years. This has led to protection in the pass game while creating an elite rushing attack in the Big Ten.
Schiano has focused on recruiting others states well but New Jersey remains a priority and Greene is the first 2026 player to commit.