Rutgers Scarlet Knights Land Intriguing 2026 Florida CB
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights continue to hit the 2026 recruiting class hard.
On Monday, head coach Greg Schiano added another big piece to the secondary.
Three-star cornerback Jamareis Conyers announced his commitment to Rutgers on Monday. The Florida native chose the Scarlet Knights over the likes of N.C. State, Wake Forest, Michigan State, Iowa State, and Kentucky.
Conyers is currently tanked as the 81st corner in the nation and 113th overall player in Florida, according to 247Sports Composite.
Rutgers first offered Conyers back in March. He would go on an unofficial visit later in the month before his official visit in May.
As a junior, Conyers recorded 38 tackles for Sumner High School. He also worked as the kick returner for the team. Conyers has shown an ability to contribute in many ways using his speed and physicality. Rutgers can use Conyers both in the secondary and on special teams.
Conyers is now the second cornerback commit in the class, joining Brandon Murray. Schiano has been known to hit Florida hard when recruiting and just added another potential star from the Sunshine State.
Schiano has developed multiple members of the secondary and sent them off to the NFL. Most recently, Max Melton was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.
Rutgers will open the season on Aug. 28 against Ohio. The Scarlet Knights are looking to return to bowl season for the third consecutive year. This would mark the third time in program history that this happened.