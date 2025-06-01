Rutgers Scarlet Knights Land Intriguing Three-Star Offensive Lineman
Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano has expanded his recruiting trails in recent years. This time, he went back to the well in North Carolina.
On Saturday, three-star offensive tackle Tyrell Simpson announced his commitment to Rutgers. Simpson chose the Scarlet Knights over the likes of Florida, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, and Liberty, among others.
The Scarlet Knights now have the 20th-ranked recruting class in the nation, according to 247Sports.
Simpson comes from a line of football players. His father was a defensive end for Maryland while his older brother was a linebacker for Duke. Simpson is the next in line to play collegiate football at a high level.
The 6-foot-7 tackle becomes the fourth offensive lineman that Schiano has brought in. He joins fellow three stars Jared Smith, Tyler Duell, and Cameron Greene.
Along with the work in recruiting, Rutgers has also been aggressive in adding help up front in the transfer portal.
Lafayette's Ryder Langsdale comes in as a major contender to compete for the left tackle spot left by Hollin Pierce. Illinois' Zachary Aamland and Colorado's Hank Zilinskas also came over this offseason. Justin Cesaire was the latest to commit while long snapper Caleb Johnston comes in as a specialist.
"Experience is everything," Rutgers offensive line coach Pat Flaherty said last week. "The reason you come to Rutgers is to play in the Big Ten. My job as an offensive line coach is to teach them the technique. Again, the experience is always, always get."
There has been plenty of movement along the offensive line this offseason. It has turned into a strength for Schiano's second tenure. There will be some work to do for head coach Greg Schiano and company heading into the year.