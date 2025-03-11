Rutgers Scarlet Knights Land Key 2026 North Carolina OL
Rutgers head coach is continuing to build the pipeline from North Carolina to New Jersey.
On Monday, three-star offensive lineman Donovan Johnson committed to the Scarlet Knights. He becomes the first offensive lineman to commit in this cycle.
Johnson held offers from the likes of Kentucky, West Virginia, Duke, Liberty, and Appalachian State. In the end, he chose Rutgers following a recent visit due to the impact of the coaching staff and facility as a whole.
Johnson has been a standout left tackle at Pine Forest High School in Fayetteville, NC. At 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, he brings great size to the Big Ten, projecting as a guard for Rutgers.
Not only is Johnson the sixth commit in 2026, he joins a list of recent players to head to Rutgers from North Carolina. This includes Benjamin Black, Isaiah Deloatch, and Isaiah Crumpler, among others.
Johnson joins wide receivers Dyzier Carter and Elias Coke on the offensive side of the ball. The Scarlet Knights also have commitments from linebackers Joey Kopec and Wydeek Collier.
Rutgers is coming off a 7-5 season that ended in a loss during the Rate Bowl to Kansas State. It was an up-and-down season for a Scarlet Knights team that entered with high expectatons. In 2025, there will be new faces that will need to step up. Schiano has continued to recruit at a high level in order to compete in the futute.