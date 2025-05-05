Rutgers Scarlet Knights Land OL Depth from Big Ten Rival
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights continue to add offensive line depth this offseason.
On Saturday, Rutgers added Illinois transfer and New Jersey native Zach Aamland. He will come to Piscataway with three years of eligibility remaining.
Aamland attended the Hun School in Princeton before committing to Illinois. The three-star recruit in 2023 spent two years with the Illini. He did not make an appearance.
Aamland projects as a tackle for the Scarlet Knights. At 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, he has the size to compete in the Big Ten and can now be part of the depth for a rebuilding Scarlet Knights line.
The left tackle position is one that remains a question mark for Rutgers. The loss of Hollin Pierce leaves a hole on the left side. Aamland might not compete for this job right away but can be used as great depth. Both Tyler Needham and Taj White will be in the mix on the edge of the offensve line.
Rutgers has seen many changes along the offensive line. Highly-touted recruit Ja'Elyne Matthews announced that he entered the transfer portal two weeks ago. Matthews and Dominic Rivera made their move before veteran lineman Shedrick Rhodes. The Scarlet Knights have brought in 11 transfers this offseason. Center Hank Zilinskas came in from Colorado as an interior offensive lineman.
The offensive line has become a strength for Rutgers in recent years. Head coach Greg Schiano brought in Pat Flaherty to lead the group and it has paid dividends. The line has a chance to be a strength once again in 2025.