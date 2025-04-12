Rutgers Scarlet Knights Land Powerful Scorer In Transfer Portal
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights know they will have to replace big-time scoring in the transfer portal this offseason.
On Friday, head coach Steve Pikiell landed a guard that can put up points in bunches.
NJIT transfer Tariq Francis has committed to Rutgers. Francis' agent told ESPN about his decision on Friday night. Francis comes to Piscataway with two years of eligibility remaining.
Francis averaged 19.2 points per game this season, which led the America East conference. He shot 36.9% from the field and 32.4% from three-point range. As a freshman, Francis was named the America East Rookie of the Year after averaging 14.8 points per game.
Francis' father, Tariq Sr., grew up as a close friend to Rutgers' assistant coach Brandin Knight. After helping bring Francis to Piscataway, it is likely that Knight will stick around on Pikiell's staff next season.
Francis is now the second commit out of the transfer portal for Rutgers. He joins George Washington transfer forward Darren Buchanan Jr.
Buchanan burst onto the scene at George Washington as a freshman during the 2023-24 season. He was second on the team with 15.6 points per game and added 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Buchanan shot 54.6% from the field, which was among the leaders in the A-10.
Rutgers lost both Lathan Sommerville and Jeremiah Williams in the transfer portal, along with Jordan Derkack. The Scarlet Knights will also have to replace production from Dylan Harper, who declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, and eventually Ace Bailey.