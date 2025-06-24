Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Land Promising 2026 Florida DL

Rutgers continued a busy day recruiting after landing Reece Beck.

Ponte Vedra's Reece Beck (92) records a sack on Beachside's Eddie Jordan (11) during the second quarter of a high school football matchup Friday, Sept 13, 2024 at Ponte Vedra High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The Ponte Vedra Sharks held off the Beachside Barracudas 17-14. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights continue what has been a busy time on the recruiting trail.

On Sunday, head coach Greg Schiano landed another big-time recruit on the defensive side of the ball. Florida defensive lineman Reece Beck made the quick decision to commit to Rutgers after receiving his offer.

Rutgers offered Beck on Sunday following a workout in front of the coaching staff. He announced his decision on Monday, crediting the campus and overall feel within the program.

"That was my first time on campus," Beck told The Knight Report. "It blew everything else I've seen out of the water, between facilities and everything."

"I committed to Rutgers because I felt wanted."

Beck was approaching a total of 20 offers during his recruiting process. This includes Oregon State and Syracuse, where he visited recently.

As a junior at Ponte Vedra High School, Beck was able to get to the quarterback at will. He finished with 22 tackles, eight sacks, 12 hurries, and a fumble recovery.

The Scarlet Knights ranked among the Top 10 recruiting classes in 2026 before a wave of decommitments, which has ballooned to four in recent weeks.

Along with Beck's commitment, Monday was a busy afternoon as offensive lineman Tyrell Simpson (Viginia Tech) and Rihyeal Kelley (Alabama) flipped commitments. The Crimson Tide came knocking after Kelley's initial commitment to Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights will begin the season on Aug. 28 against Ohio. It will mark the second straight year Rutgers will begin the season on a Thursday night.

