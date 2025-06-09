Rutgers Scarlet Knights Land Three-Star Florida LB
Greg Schiano continues to prioritize the linebacker position.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights added another linebacker to the 2026 class over the weekend. Three-star LB Justin Edwards committed to Rutgers on Sunday afternoon. He became the 20th commit in what is now a class ranked in the Top 15 nationally.
Edwards is currently ranked as the106th player in Florida and 61st linebacker nationally, according to 247Sports Composite. He held multiple Power 4 offers over the course of his recruitment. Edwards chose Rutgers over the likes of Ole Miss, Miami, Missouri, Liberty, Virginia, and Wake Forest, among others.
The 6-foot-2 linebacker had visits scheduled with Miami and Kentucky but have called them off with his latest decision.
As a junior at Edgewater High School, Edwards totaled 52 tackles, 15 for loss, and 10 sacks. He is an athletic linebacker that can get to the quarterback.
Edwards now joins a strong core of linebackers, including linebackers J.J. Edwards, Adam Shaw, and Joey Kopec. Schiano has made sure to build the center of the defense and the future is bright as well.
The Scarlet Knights took a step back defensively last season. This came after it has turned into a strength for the team in recent years. Schaino is looking to keep that reputation in good standing moving forward.
The Scarlet Knights will begin the season on Aug. 28 against Ohio. It will mark the second straight year Rutgers will begin the season on a Thursday night.