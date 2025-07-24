Rutgers Scarlet Knights LB Expects Defense to "be in Good Shape" Once Again
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have built a reputation as a strong defense in the Big Ten over the years.
Greg Schiano has worked to build an elite group and it has taken steps over the years.
Rutgers brought back defensive coordinator Robb Smith for his third tenure in Piscataway to work with Zach Sparber. The defense from 2024 struggled in certain areas, especially against the run, but players are ready to return to form.
Linebacker Dariel Djabome spoke on the upcoming season during Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas.
"We’re going to be in good shape this year," Djabome said.
"It’s a complex defense, but I feel like as soon as everybody really buys into it, and then, like Ian mentioned, get some extra film together, maybe trying to understand why it is, all the conceptuality of the defense, and understanding why you do what you do."
Djabome stepped into an extended role last season. Mohamed Toure, now at Miami, suffered. torn ACL and this raised Djabome to a new level on the depth chart.
Djabome showed great leadership on and off the field as he led the team in tackles.
As the team prepares for the 2025 season, it's all hands on deck once again.
"I just feel like this season, with all the changes, whether it’s the coaching staff, the players, I just feel like everybody is on the same page," Djabome said. "Then working on what can we improve to be the best we can be. So I have a great feeling for this upcoming season."