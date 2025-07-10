Rutgers Scarlet Knights LB Makes Unfortunate Announcement
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights received unfortunate news at the linebacker position on Thursday.
Sophomore Sam Pilof shared on social media that he is medically retiring from football. According to On3, Pilof will remain close to the program as he works to earn his degree. Pilof will work with the team in the weight room.
Pilof, a 6-foot-3 linebacker, committed to Rutgers over the likes of Wisconsin, Penn State, and Iowa State. The Wisconsin native was a three-star prospect and a highly-sought after linebacker in the class.
Pilof did not see action during his freshman year. He was expected to bring depth to the middle of the defense but will now help the team in different ways.
The Scarlet Knights have taken a few hits on the defensive side of the ball this season. Mohamed Toure decided to hi the transfer portal and eventually landed at Miami. Last season, Toure was out with a knee injury and this allowed young options to step up.
Dariel Djabome returns after being the team's leading tackler from last season. Moses Walker is slated to take the spot next to Djabome with Sam Robinson and true freshman DJ McClary stepping into depth positions.
The Scarlet Knights have built a reputation defensively over the last few years. This season, the expectations are high once again. Robb Smith returned to Piscataway for his third stint to work as co-defensive coordinator with Zach Sparber.
Rutgers will open the season on Aug. 28 at SHI Stadium against Ohio.