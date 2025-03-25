Rutgers Scarlet Knights Lose Standout Big Man To Transfer Portal
The transfer portal’s 30-day window opened on Monday and the Scarlet Knights have already been hit hard.
On Tuesday, On3 reported that Rutgers promising center Lathan Sommerville will enter the transfer portal. He will enter with a “Do Not Contact” tag, meaning he might already have his sights set on his landing spot.
Sommerville was part of last year’s historic recruiting class headlined by Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. He will now look for his new home as the two other standout freshmen likely land in the NBA Draft. This was expected from the early points of the season but now Rutgers will likely lose three members of last year's recruiting class.
Sommerville is now the second Scarlet Knight to enter the portal this offseason, joining New Jersey native Jordan Derkack.
The 6-foot-10 center played in 32 games for Rutgers as a freshman, making 15 starts. He averaged 8.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 86.3% from the free throw line.
Sommerville showed an impressive skillset on the offensive end of the floor. He had a soft touch in the post and was able to create contact and score from the free throw line. Defensively, Sommerville struggled and this hurt Rutgers over the course of the season.
Rutgers lost Cliff Omoruyi to the transfer portal last offseason and relied on Sommerville in his first year. This was a weak spot in the lineup and with the big man hitting the portal, it should be the main point of emphasis for head coach Steve Pikiell.