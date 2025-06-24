Rutgers Scarlet Knights Lose Three-Star OL to ACC Foe
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have lost another recruit in the 2026 class.
On Monday afternoon, three-star offensive lineman Tyrell Simpson announced that he has committed to Virginia Tech. Simpson initially committed to Rutgers nearly two months ago while on a visit to campus.
Simpson was scheduled to take another visit to Piscataway during the weekend of June 6 but cancelled. Just weeks later, he has made the decision to stay close to home.
Simpson had plenty of interest from power programs such as Florida, Kentucky, and Marshall.
The loss of Simpson follows an unfortunate trend in recent weeks for the Scarlet Knights. They have now lost four commits in 2026 over the last two weeks.
It began with linebacker Adam Shaw flipping to Michigan State. The high school quarterback doubles as a defensive star and projects as a linebacker in the Big Ten. the Scarlet Knights lost another member of the defense when Justin Edwards announced his commitment to Miami.
Monday was a busy afternoon as Simpson became the second to flip decisions. Defensive back Rihyeal Kelley committed to Alabama after receiving his offer. The Crimson Tide came knocking after Kelley's initial commitment to Rutgers.
The Scarlet Knights ranked among the Top 10 recruiting classes in 2026 before this wave of decommitments. The class remains strong, including along the offensive line with five remaining commits.
The Scarlet Knights will begin the season on Aug. 28 against Ohio. It will mark the second straight year Rutgers will begin the season on a Thursday night.