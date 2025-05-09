Rutgers Scarlet Knights Make Addition To 2025-26 Nonconference Schedule
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights officially have a nonconference opponent for the 2025-26 season.
On Wednesday, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein shared that the Scarlet Knights will host Lehigh next season. The date or time has not been shared but Rothstein stated that the game will be hosted by Rutgers at Jersey Mike's Arena.
Rutgers has faced Lehigh three times in its history. The Scarlet Knights have won two games in this series. The most recent meeting came during the 2021-22 season opener when Rutgers escaped with a 73-70 win.
Rutgers has been tripped up in the nonconference portion of the schedule in recent years. Head coach Steve Pikiell has not scheduled tough outside of the BIg Ten but this has not led to much success. Last season, the Scarlet Knights suffered a poor early-season loss on the road against Kennessaw State.
Prior to the loss to Kennessaw State, Rutgers has fallen to the likes of Temple, Princeton, and of course — a 53-51 home defeat at the hands of Lafayette.
Lehigh finished with a record of 11-19 last season and 3-14 on the road. It faced two Big Ten opponents last season — Northwestern and UCLA — with both games being decided by 40+ points.
Rutgers is looking to bounceback from a 15-17 season that began with extremely high expectations. Both Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are headed to the 2025 NBA Draft while Lathan Sommerville entered the portal and landed in Washington. Pikiell has been tasked with retooling his roster once again in attempts to turn the program back into a winner.