Rutgers Scarlet Knights Near Top of Big Ten in Favorable Ranking
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights had high expectations last season because of returning talent.
This season, Rutgers also returns a large amount of production.
ESPN put together its preview for the Big Ten, including a "Continuity Table." This looked at returning production on both sides of the ball, along with counting starts from 2024 and redshirt freshmen on the roster.
When judging the percentage of returning production, Rutgers came in at No. 2 in the conference at 71% — behind only Illinois (75%).
The Scarlet Knights return 81% of production on the offensive side and 61% on the defensive side. They also return 137 starts from last season, which is fourth in the Big Ten.
Athan Kaliakmanis leads a group of offensive starters returning in 2025. He became the first Scarlet Knight to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark in over a decade.
Kaliakmanis will be protected by an offensive line that returns four starters. Hollin Pierce is a big loss at left tackle but Tyler Needham is expected to move to the left side. Gus Zilinskas and Kwabena Asamoah are All-Conference caliber lineman as well.
Defensively, Dariel Djabome returns in the middle after leading the team in tackles last season. Djabome stepped into an extended role once Mohamed Toure was lost for the season with a torn ACL.
Rutgers begins the 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28 against Ohio at SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights will look to reach six win and return to bowl season for the third consecutive year.