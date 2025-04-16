Rutgers Scarlet Knights New Addition Named Among Nation's Best Edge Rushers
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have developed a reputation on the defensive side of the ball over the last two years.
This offseason, head coach Greg Schiano brought in James Madison transfer Eric O'Neill and he has a chance to make a major impact in 2025. During a recent survey done by ESPN, O'Neill was listed as one of the top edge rushers in the nation heading into the season.
A panel of college football experts voted on and discussed the country's best pass rushers for 2025. O'Neill received 21 points, including one first-place vote.
"Between O'Neill and Ohio's Bradley Weaver, Rutgers landed two of the Group of 5's best defensive ends this offseason and should be rewarded with one of the Big Ten's more fearsome pass rushes," Bill Connelly wrote.
O'Neill began his career at Long Island University, where he quickly became a standout on the edge. He totaled 44.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks in his first two years before transferring to James Madison.
In his only year in the Sun Belt, O'Neill ranked fourth in the nation with 13 sacks. He added 18.5 tackles for loss, putting him within range of 75 for his career.
O'Neill comes to Rutgers to join a defense that has made major improvements over the last two years. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound edge rusher will join fellow transfer Bradley Weaver and Mohamed Toure as other players that can get to the quarterback.
In the Big Ten, Rutgers knows it has to be strong in the trenches and O'Neill is a major piece.