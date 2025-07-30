Rutgers Scarlet Knights New Athletic Director Outlines Plans for Program
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights officially welcomed in new athletic director Keli Zinn on Wednesday morning.
During her introductory press conference, Zinn laid out some of her plans for the athletic program and it begins on the financial side.
"You'll learn I think anything is possible when you put the right people together with the right plan and the ability to navigate that," Zinn said. "Certainly that's not going to happen overnight but minimum, we have to improve the financial footprint that exists here."
Zinn began her career in the Big East before serving multiple executive roles at West Virginia. She now replaces Pat Hobbs, who Rutgers has been attempting to replace for months now. The university appointed two interim athletic directors to lead the way before agreeing to hire Zinn.
"I look at the investment that's been made from this university and folks to keep athletics where it's at, and that's incredible," Zinn said. "Extremely grateful for we all should be. But it's important for me that the university, and particularly the academic side of things, do not see athletics as a burden."
Zinn continued to explain how she wants athletics to be "a real value" to the university.
Zinn will be the next leader for Rutgers athletics in a time of chance around college sports.
"Ultimately, our priorities will remain focused on what is best for the best for Rutgers University and the Big Ten Conference in alignment with our values and what is best for the well-being and success for all students and all student athleties," Zinn said.