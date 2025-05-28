Rutgers Scarlet Knights New DE Named to Prestigious Award Watch List
Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive end Eric O'Neill was named to the 2025 Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list on Wednesday.
The initial list is made up of 42 defensive players that have made an impact both on and off the field. The award is named after NFL Hall-of-Fame defensive back Ronnie Lott. Each year, it is awarded to the top defensive player in the nation.
The award has been given out annually since 2004. Previous winners include J.J. Watt (2010), Luke Kuechly (2011), Jabrill Peppers (2016), Aidan Hutchinson (2021), Will Anderson Jr. (2022), and Travis Hunter last season.
O'Neill began his career at Long Island University, where he quickly became a standout on the edge. He totaled 44.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks in his first two years before transferring to James Madison.
In his only year in the Sun Belt, O'Neill ranked fourth in the nation with 13 sacks. He added 18.5 tackles for loss, putting him within range of 75 for his career.
O'Neill was previously named on a list made by ESPN as one of the nation's top edge rushers. A panel of college football experts voted on and discussed the country's best pass rushers for 2025. O'Neill received 21 points, including one first-place vote.
O'Neill comes to Rutgers to join a defense that has made major improvements over the last two years. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound edge rusher will join fellow transfer Bradley Weaver as a player that can get to the quarterback.