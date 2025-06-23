Rutgers Scarlet Knights Offer First QB in 2028 Class
It was another busy weekend on the recruiting trail for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Rutgers had many recruits in the 2027 and 2028 classes on campus on Sunday for visits.
New Jersey quarterback Lukas Prock was one of the main targets on campus and he received an early offer from the Scarlet Knights after workng out in front of the coaching staff.
Prock announced on Sunday night that Rutgers is his 10th offer. Others include Ohio State, Cincinnati, Boston College, Pitt, and Syracuse, among others.
The Scarlet Knights have been adding a quarterback each year. Athan Kaliakmanis returns as the starter for the second consecutive year while AJ Surace will step into the backup role. Ajani Sheppard entered the transfer portal this offseason and landed at Washington State.
In the 2025 class, Sean Ashenfelder is the lone quarterback recruit. Greg Schiano also heard from 2026 quarterback Xavier Stearn recently. This class currently ranks among the Top 15 in the nation.
The Scarlet Knights are already hard at work recruiting future classes and Prock has become a priority.
Rutgers will welcome back much production from last season on the offensive side of the ball. This continuity will be important as the Scarlet Knights look to keep pace in the Big Ten with a very difficult schedule. It will begin in just over two months.
The Scarlet Knights will begin the season on Aug. 28 against Ohio. It will mark the second straight year Rutgers will begin the season on a Thursday night.