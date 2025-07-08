Rutgers Scarlet Knights Player Ratings in College Football 2026
EA Sports brought back the extremely popular College Football video game last year and it is back once again.
College Football 26 will be released on Thursday with the early-access window beginning on Monday. Many got the chance to play the game early and see how their favorite teams stacked up.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have some elite players at many positions. It begins with two transfers — DT Sheffield and Eric O'Neill.
Sheffield is the highest-rated Scarlet Knight overall at 90 while O'Neill is the highest-rated defensive player (89).
The full roster has been shared. Check out how Rutgers is rated across the board.
Quarterbacks
- Athan Kaliakmanis (80)
- AJ Surace (72)
Not in Game: Sean Ashenfelder
Running Backs
- CJ Campbell Jr. (82)
- Antwan Raymond (81)
- Samuel Brown (80)
- Ja'Shon Benjamin (78)
- Edd Guerrier (72)
Not in Game: Terrell Mitchell
Wide Receivers
- DT Sheffield (90)
- Ian Strong (85)
- KJ Duff (77)
- Ben Black (72)
- Famah Toure (69)
- Dylan Braithwaite (65)
Not in Game: Jourdin Houston, Vernon Allen III, Michael Thomas III, Sah'nye Degraffenreidt
Tight Ends
- Colin Weber (84)
- Kenny Fletcher (79)
- Victor Konopka (74)
- Logan Blake (69)
- Monte Keener (68)
- Caleb Johnston (70)
- Sammy El Hadidi (66)
Offensive Line
- Gus Zilinskas (86)
- Bryan Felter (79)
- Tyler Needham (78)
- Kwabena Asamoah (77)
- Hank Zilinskas (76)
- Dantae Chin (75)
- Taj White (73)
- John Stone (71)
- Emir Stinette (70)
- Nick Oliveira (70)
- Terrence Salami (70)
- Raynor Andrews (67)
- Carter Kadow (66)
- Kenny Jones (66)
Not in Game: Ryder Langsdale, Justin Cesaire, Moshood Giwa
Defensive Ends
- Eric O'Neill (89)
- Bradley Weaver (87)
- Jordan Walker (79)
- Jordan Thompson (75)
- DJ Allen (74)
- Elijah King (69)
Defensive Tackles
- Doug Blue-Eli (78)
- Keshon Griffin (75)
- Oliver Billotte (75)
- Darold Dengohe (75)
- Henry Hughes Jr. (71)
Linebackers
- Dariel Djabome (83)
- Moses Walker (76)
- Abram Wright (72)
- Sam Robinson (68)
- Sam Pilof (67)
- Montele Johnson (67)
- Noah Shaw (66)
Cornerbacks
- Bo Mascoe (83)
- Cam Miller (82)
- Jacobie Henderson (78)
- Al-Shadee Salaam (75)
- Zilan Williams (72)
- Sage Clawes (72)
- Kevin Levy (70)
Safeties
- Jett Elad (85)
- Kaj Sanders (76)
- Jesse Ofurie (72)
- Michael Robinson II (72)
- Timmy Ward (71)
- Davoun Fuse (69)
Specialists
- Jai Patel (75)
- Jakob Anderson (75)
- Riley McCann (71)