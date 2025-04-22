Rutgers Scarlet Knights Promising Backup QB Enters Transfer Portal
The backup quarterback battle was one that was heating up during spring practices for the Rutgers Scarlet Knight.
After new developments on Tuesday afternoon, it is now decided.
Sophomore Ajani Sheppard announced that he plans to enter the transfer portal this offseason. He served as the backup quarterback last year to Athan Kaliakmanis and was on track to take this role once again.
Last season, Sheppard appeared in three games. He played 24 snaps over three games against Howard, Akron, and Wisconsin. He did not attempt a pass last season but carries a 100% completion percentage at the collegiate level. Sheppard finished 2-for-2 in a 2023 game against Wagner.
Sheppard entered spring practice battlig with redshirt freshman AJ Surace for the backup role.
"I’m excited to work with both of them," Rutgers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said of this battle. "I think they both have a lot of potential and excited about where they can go in the future, but I think that’s a battle that will shake itself out as they continue to get more reps. They’ll decide who wins it.”
Surace will now step into the backup role behind Kaliakmanis. He did not enter a game last season. Kaliakmanis will enter his second season as the Scarlet Knights' starting quarterback. He came in from the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 season from Minnesota. Kaliakmanis came to Piscataway as part of a two-year plan and this will be the second season.
Sheppard opened eyes during his time at Rutgers and will enter the portal with a lot of potential.